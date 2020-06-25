UAPA case: HC reserves order on Sharjeel Imam’s plea

Delhi High Court reserves order on Sharjeel Imam’s plea against extension of time to probe UAPA case

PTI
New Delhi,
  • Jun 25 2020, 19:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 19:29 ist

The Delhi High Court Thursday reserves its order on plea by JNU student Sharjeel Imam, arrested in a case related to alleged inflammatory speeches during the protests against CAA and NRC, challenging a trial court order granting more time to police to conclude the investigation.

Delhi Police opposed Imam’s plea saying there was no infirmity in the trial court’s April 25 order by which the agency was granted three more months, beyond statutory 90 days, to complete the investigation in the case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Justice V Kameswar Rao, who heard the matter through video conferencing for over 5 hours, asked the counsel for police and Imam to file written submissions by June 28 after which the ORDER will be passed.

Imam was arrested on January 28 from Bihar's Jehanabad district in the case related to violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) near the Jamia Millia Islamia University here in December last year.

