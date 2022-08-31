Delhi hospital owner among four arrested in child trafficking racket

The Delhi Police have arrested the owner of Sanjay Global Hospital in New Delhi along with three women in connection with an alleged child trafficking racket, an official said.

The accused has been identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Kumar Malik, the owner of Sanjay Global Hospital. The names of the three women were withheld.

The official added that a secret information about a nexus, who are engaging in selling and purchasing babies, was received by 'Hawk Eye' team of South Rohini police station.

The information was verified and on August 29 a police team was formed to nab the accused.

Also Read | Crimes against children up 16%, POCSO cases jump: NCRB

The raiding team laid a trap near Manglam Place in Delhi's Rohini Sector-3. The Police sent a decoy customer and posed as needy childless parents.

"First of all two women came and met with the informer and decoy customer. The women were joined by another woman who was carrying a new born baby. Malik was accompanying the third woman who was carrying the baby. They had shown the baby girl to the decoy customer and also shown documents regarding birth of the child," the Police said.

The decoy customer negotiated the deal in Rs 1,10,000. He gave Rs 10,000 in advance to Malik and rest of the money was decided to be given later on delivery.

"We then conducted the raid and held all the four accused. On further interrogation it revealed that the baby girl was of one unmarried girl. She went to Sanjay Global Hospital, Jahangirpuri, Delhi, for an abortion when she was nearly seven months pregnant as her boyfriend had left her. Malik persuaded her to keep the child and after delivery give the child to some needy person and thereby she could earn some money as well," the Police added.

The baby girl was born in July and the accused were looking for needy parents to sell it.

Also Read | Crimes against women up by 15%, shows NCRB data

A case under section 370/34 of the IPC with sections 81, 87 of the Juvenile Justice Act was lodged in this respect with the South Rohini police station.

Upon interrogation, it has been revealed that the accused were running a child trafficking racket.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the veracity about other sold babies and customers.

Police has revealed that the accused have allegedly sold five to six babies.