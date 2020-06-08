Delhi hospital releases wrong bodies to families of two coronavirus victims

What's in a name? A lot, if one goes by what families of two COVID-19 patients, both with the same name Moinuddin, who died in a Delhi hospital recently, had to undergo.

The Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital had mixed up details of the bodies at the mortuary due to similarities in the name but sought to defend itself saying such instances of mis-identification "sometimes occur".

The Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital had released the body of "wrong" Moinuddin to Kalamuddin for burial and it came to light only after the other family found out that the person belonging to them had already been buried.

Hospital authorities had released the body to Kalamuddin, saying it was his father, who had contracted COVID-19. He conducted the burial soon after.

While Kalamuddin appeared to have reservations while identifying the body, the hospital records attached with the body showed correct details.

However, when Aijasuddin looked for the body of his brother Moinuddin, he found out that his brother has already been buried by Kalamuddin. Aijasuddin then contacted Kamaluddin and asked to send them a photograph of the body, following which he identified it as his brother.

Aijasuddin's family felt there was no point in extracting the body again and the body of Kamaluddin's father was buried following all rituals.

In a statement, the hospital sought to defend itself, saying such instances of mis-identification "sometimes occur" because, after death there is a "loss of facial expressions and stiffening of muscles and skin".

"The relatives who are already emotionally distressed due to the personal loss, identify the body from a distance due to fear and stigma attached to COVID-19. In these circumstances, similar looking persons can be mis-identified," it said.

"In the current instance, both the parties were pacified and mutually agreed to perform the last rites of second Moinuddin on June 7. The first Moinuddin’s last rites were performed on June 6. There has been no negligence on the part of the hospital in this matter. However, every effort will be made to improve the system to prevent such errors from occurring in future," it added.