Delhi: Jamia to organise five-day Covid-19 vaccination camp from August 2

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will organise a five-day Covid vaccination camp from Tuesday for the 18 years and above age group as a part of ‘Azadi ka Aamrit Mahotsav’, the varsity said.

"Under the ‘Mission Mode’, a Covid vaccination camp titled ‘Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav’ is being organised by Dr M A Ansari Health Centre of the university from August 2-6. Registration for the free vaccination has already started at the centre," the varsity said in a statement.

JMI Vice-Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar will inaugurate the camp and some recently added facilities at the health centre on August 2, the statement said.

The university has started a ‘Routine Vaccination Centre’ in association with the Delhi government where vaccines as per the Centre's Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) will be administered to small children every Thursday.

The vice-chancellor will also inaugurate a microbiology laboratory, free cardiology OPD in association with Max Health Care's cardiologist Dr Arif Mustakeem, and a free orthopaedics OPD at the Ansari Health Centre.

The health centre is also starting a three-day 'basic life support' (BLS) hands-on training programme for physiotherapy students from August 8-10, the statement said.