Delhi launches web portal for self-assessment of dust control norms

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 07 2021, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 16:43 ist
EDMC vehicle sprinkles water to control dust as commuters drive along a road amid smoggy conditions in New Delhi. Credit: AFP File Photo

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday launched a web portal for self-monitoring of compliance of dust control guidelines at construction and demolition sites in the capital.

The city government also launched the anti-dust campaign on Thursday. It will continue till 29, he said.

“It is difficult to monitor all construction sites manually…We will try to bring all such sites to this web portal. The project proponents have to self-audit their compliance of dust control norms and upload a self-declaration on the portal on a fortnightly basis,” Rai said.

The Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management had earlier asked Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh to develop an online mechanism for monitoring of compliance of dust mitigation measures by project proponents in NCR.  

All project proponents are required to mandatorily register on the web portal. The project proponents will be given scores based on their self-assessment. Action will be taken based on the scoring. A notice will be served through the portal itself, he said.

There is also a provision to deposit a fine, if imposed, through the portal.

Starting next week, the government will train all state-run and private agencies engaged in construction and demolition in this regard, the minister said.

The training will be completed by October end and the DPCC will start monitoring the compliance of dust control guidelines at construction sites through the web portal from November 1.

