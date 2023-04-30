Delhi LG denies spending Rs 15 cr on official residence

Delhi LG denies spending Rs 15 crore on official residence

Saxena said his house is open for every individual to come and see

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 30 2023, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 22:15 ist
Delhi L-G V K Saxena. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi L-G V K Saxena on Sunday denied spending Rs 15 crore on renovating Raj Niwas as alleged by AAP, and said his house is open for every individual to come and see.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had on Wednesday made the allegation saying Saxena spent Rs 15 crore on repair work alone at his official residence, which is built on six acres of land.

Also Read | Delhi L-G seeking report on Kejriwal's home renovation 'unconstitutional', 'undemocratic': Atishi

In comparison, a new house was built for the Delhi CM on only one acre, he had said.

Saxena on Sunday inspected the phase 1 of the Yamuna Rejuvenation Project from Signature Bridge to ITO Barrage, a project that is under the monitoring of a high level committee.

"Raj Niwas is open for everyone to come and see for himself," he said on the sidelines of the event.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

V K Saxena
Arvind Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party
New Delhi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

100th Mann Ki Baat: Heritage sites get ready for shows

100th Mann Ki Baat: Heritage sites get ready for shows

Napoli ready to end 33-year long wait for Italian title

Napoli ready to end 33-year long wait for Italian title

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Understanding Patanjali’s philosophy of Yoga

Understanding Patanjali’s philosophy of Yoga

Migrant voters: An identity crisis in K'taka

Migrant voters: An identity crisis in K'taka

Carnatic musicians rue lack of opportunities in state

Carnatic musicians rue lack of opportunities in state

Silent scorchers: Karnataka’s rising heat

Silent scorchers: Karnataka’s rising heat

DH Toon | What about commoner's 'Mann ki Baat'?

DH Toon | What about commoner's 'Mann ki Baat'?

 