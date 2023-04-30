Delhi LG denies spending Rs 15 crore on official residence

Delhi L-G V K Saxena on Sunday denied spending Rs 15 crore on renovating Raj Niwas as alleged by AAP, and said his house is open for every individual to come and see.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had on Wednesday made the allegation saying Saxena spent Rs 15 crore on repair work alone at his official residence, which is built on six acres of land.
Also Read | Delhi L-G seeking report on Kejriwal's home renovation 'unconstitutional', 'undemocratic': Atishi
In comparison, a new house was built for the Delhi CM on only one acre, he had said.
Saxena on Sunday inspected the phase 1 of the Yamuna Rejuvenation Project from Signature Bridge to ITO Barrage, a project that is under the monitoring of a high level committee.
"Raj Niwas is open for everyone to come and see for himself," he said on the sidelines of the event.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
100th Mann Ki Baat: Heritage sites get ready for shows
Napoli ready to end 33-year long wait for Italian title
Korean waves whet an appetite for curls
Understanding Patanjali’s philosophy of Yoga
Migrant voters: An identity crisis in K'taka
Carnatic musicians rue lack of opportunities in state
Silent scorchers: Karnataka’s rising heat
DH Toon | What about commoner's 'Mann ki Baat'?