Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigns

Anil Baijal, who shared a rocky relationship with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has resigned as Delhi Lieutenant Governor citing personal reasons after having served a long tenure of five years and four months.

Sources said 75-year-old Baijal, a former Union Home Secretary who was linked to influential right-wing think-tank Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF), sent his letter to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Baijal, who had frequent run-ins with Kejriwal and his government, had succeeded Najeeb Jung in December 2016, who had resigned then to devote time to academics.

Holding a Master's degree in arts from the University of Allahabad and a master's degree in development economics from the University of East Anglia, the 1969-batch former IAS officer had taken over as LG on 31 December, 2016. He was Home Minister when AB Vajpayee was Prime Minister and had retired from service in 2006.

After his retirement from the Union government after serving as Urban Development Secretary in his last assignment, he was actively associated with the planning and implementation of Rs 60,000 crore Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) launched by the then Manmohan Singh government.

He had alsoserved as an advisor on National e-Governance Advisory Group (NAG), Advisory Group for Integrated Development of Power, Coal, and Renewable Energy and Committee on implementation of Corporate Social Responsibility in the current Narendra Modi government.