Delhi Lieutenant Governor's office returns 47 files signed by CMO staff instead of CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor's office has returned 47 files signed by the CMO staff instead of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, sources said Saturday. The move is likely to intensify the tussle between the two constitutional authorities in the national capital.
The development came nearly a week after LG VK Saxena wrote to Kejriwal, pointing out that the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was forwarding files seeking opinion and approvals to the LG Secretariat without his signatures.
Also Read | BJP 'purifies' Rajghat with Ganga jal after AAP MLAs' visit; party MP compares Kejriwal to Goebbels
The files returned by the LG Secretariat included those related to the education department and the Waqf Board among others, the sources at the LG office said.
The sources claimed that the CMO had continued to send files not signed by the chief minister despite the issue being raised by Saxena.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Vintage roadroller at Patna Museum spawns selfie craze
How to pair Indian food with wines
How an Indian became UAE's most important photographer
'Gaata Rahe Mera Dil...': Best 'manzil' for your audio
Aditya Chopra's musical to open at San Diego on Sept 14
Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League Meet title
Dogs can get dementia; here's how you can help them
'Tamil Rockerz' review: Better research needed
Interesting insights into the behaviour of cats
Over 10,000 chickens perish in heavy rain in Karnataka