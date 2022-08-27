L-G returns files signed by CMO instead of Kejriwal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor's office returns 47 files signed by CMO staff instead of CM Arvind Kejriwal

Sources claimed that the CMO had continued to send files not signed by the chief minister despite the issue being raised by Saxena

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 27 2022, 18:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2022, 19:02 ist
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor's office has returned 47 files signed by the CMO staff instead of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, sources said Saturday. The move is likely to intensify the tussle between the two constitutional authorities in the national capital.

The development came nearly a week after LG VK Saxena wrote to Kejriwal, pointing out that the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was forwarding files seeking opinion and approvals to the LG Secretariat without his signatures.

Also Read | BJP 'purifies' Rajghat with Ganga jal after AAP MLAs' visit; party MP compares Kejriwal to Goebbels

The files returned by the LG Secretariat included those related to the education department and the Waqf Board among others, the sources at the LG office said.

The sources claimed that the CMO had continued to send files not signed by the chief minister despite the issue being raised by Saxena.

