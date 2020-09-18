Delhi likely to receive light rain

Light rain is likely in the national capital on Friday, the weather department said.

There has been no rain in Delhi for the past 10 days, though monsoon is not over yet.

The last time the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded any rainfall (1.3 mm) was on September 8.

Lack of rains pushed the mercury up in Delhi over the last few days.

The national capital has recorded 78 per cent less rainfall in September so far, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall so far this month against the normal of 94 mm. The Lodhi road weather station has gauged only 18.5 mm precipitation against the normal of 94 mm -- a deficiency of 80 per cent. The Palam weather station has recorded 30.3 mm against the 50-year average of 96 mm, according to IMD data.

Delhi recorded 237 mm rainfall in August this year, the highest for the month in seven years.

Overall, the city has recorded 576.5 mm rainfall against the usual of 617.8 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.

The IMD has also said monsoon is likely to stay longer in Delhi and start withdrawing only in the "initial days of October".

The wind system had reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than normal.