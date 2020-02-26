Delhi: List of centres where CBSE class 10-12 board exams postponed

In the wake of violence in north east Delhi, CBSE has decided to postpone class 10 and class 12 board exams that were supposed to be held on Wednesday.

CBSE issued a notice making the announcement of delay in exams. The class 10 exams that have been postponed are - English Communicative, English Language & Literature. Exams postponed for Class 12 are - Web Application (old), Web Application (new), Media.

The official site of CBSE has the complete list of centres where the exams for February 26 have been postponed. The list has also been tweeted out by CBSE official Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, class 12 exams scheduled for February 27 in north east part of Delhi have also been postponed. The February 27 exams that have been postponed are English Elective, English Elective C and English Core.