Delhi lockdown extension: What's allowed and what's not allowed

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi extended the Covid-19 lockdown on Sunday to curb the spread of the fatal virus. Delhi will remain under shutdown till May 17.

"We are taking more stringent measures. We are shutting Metro services also," Kejriwal said in his press conference. He said the lockdown was extended to further curb the spread of the infection.

Here's a look at what's allowed and what's not allowed in this extended lockdown

1. Delhi Metro will not function this week.

2. Weddings will be prohibited unless they are happening at a court or at home. Not more than 20 people will be allowed to gather at weddings. Movement for the purpose of weddings will be allowed on the production of a soft or hard copy of a marriage card. Sound systems, DJs, catering and tentage for the same will not be allowed.

3. E-pass issued earlier for movement related to essential services will continue to remain valid.

4. Essential services are exempted from the lockdown. Print and electronic media, government officials working in departments such as health, police, electricity board, water, etc. Healthcare staff are also exempt. Patients and pregnant women are exempt from the lockdown restrictions.

5. Those going to get tested for Covid-19 and vaccination are exempt from providing a valid ID card. Those caring for medical patients are also exempt.

6. Travel to catch a flight, train, a bus will be allowed on production of a valid ticket.

7. Shops selling essential goods and providing essential services will be allowed to function, such as grocery shops, vegetables, fruits, milk, bank employees, private security companies.

8. All modes of transport will be allowed to carry passengers, however, only those exempt from the lockdown will be allowed to travel on these modes of transport.

9. Only home delivery of food and takeaways will be allowed. Dine-in facilities at restaurants will be suspended.

10. Public places such as parks, gyms, swimming pools will be shut and only training of those participating in national and international games will be allowed.

11. If workers are present within a construction site or factory, they will be allowed to work. If workers need to be transported to the worksite, such an activity will not be allowed.