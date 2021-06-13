Delhi logs 255 new Covid-19 cases, 23 more deaths

Delhi recorded 255 new Covid-19 cases and 23 fatalities, the lowest since April 7, on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.35 per cent, the health department said.

According to the latest health bulletin, the new fatalities pushed the Covid-related death toll in the city to 24,823.

Delhi had reported 213 cases, the lowest since March 9, on Saturday; 238 cases on Friday, 305 cases on Thursday and 337 cases on Wednesday.

The city had recorded 28 deaths on Saturday, 24 on Friday, 44 on Thursday and 36 on Wednesday.

The positivity rate stood at 0.3 per cent on Saturday and Friday, 0.4 per cent on Thursday and 0.5 per cent on Wednesday, according to government data.