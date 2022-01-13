Delhi logs record 28,867 Covid cases, positivity rate rises to 29.21%

Delhi logs record 28,867 new Covid-19 cases

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 13 2022, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2022, 21:48 ist
Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year. Credit: Reuters Photo

Delhi on Thursday reported 28,867 Covid-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate surged to 29.21 per cent, according to health department data.

According to the data, Thursday's positivity rate is the highest since May 3, when it was 29.6 per cent.

On Wednesday, Delhi had logged 40 deaths, the highest since June 10 last year, when 44 fatalities were recorded.

Of the 164 Covid deaths recorded in the first 13 days of January, most patients had comorbidities, according to government data.

