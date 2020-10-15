Delhi Mahila Congress to run ‘postcard campaign’ for justice in Hathras rape case

The Delhi Mahila Congress on Thursday launched a “postcard campaign” for sending messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for justice in the Hathras case.

Launching the campaign here, Delhi Mahila Congress president Amrita Dhawan said her party now aims to limit further "humiliation" of the Hathras victim who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered, and bring speedy justice in the case.

"Congress is concerned about the honour of the late victim which is being consistently damaged by rape denial and diverting the case in another direction," she said.

The campaign was launched by All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev in Assam on Wednesday.

In Delhi, the campaign will be run for a week by the Mahila Congress wing at all districts and blocks by using social media and actual postcards, asking the Prime Minister and the UP Chief Minister to safeguard the honour of the Hathras victim, Dhawan said.

“The brutal incidence of September 14 would have passed silently, had not the Congress intervened with the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The UP Police tried to stop them, but they were quite determined and met the victim's family in Hathras,” she added.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last.