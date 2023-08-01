Delhi: Man attacks mediaperson for not airing his video

Delhi: Man attacks news channel cameraman for not airing his video

The attacker claimed himself to be 'Kalki', the tenth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 01 2023, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 21:58 ist
A screengrab from a video showing the assailant being taken away by the Delhi Police. Credit: X/@siddhantvm

A 31-year-old man on Tuesday allegedly hit a camera person of a national news channel with a belt at Vijay Chowk in central Delhi and claimed that he was upset with the channel for not airing a video he had sent to it, police said.

A purported video of the incident shared on social media showed the man threatening media persons while being taken away by police.

According to police, the person seems to be suffering from a mental disorder.

Also Read | 41-year-old man falls to death from under construction building in Delhi

Manoj Kumar, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, hit the camera person without any provocation. The incident occurred around 11:50 am on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

During examination, Kumar claimed himself to be "Kalki", the tenth avatar of Lord Vishnu, they said.

Kumar said he had sent a video to the news channel and requested it to broadcast it so that people get to know about him, but did not get any response, police said.

The camera person was sent to a hospital for treatment and further action in the matter would be taken according to law, the police added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Crime
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Meet Ola Electric's latest employee: A dog named Bijlee

Meet Ola Electric's latest employee: A dog named Bijlee

Assam: In a first, Himalayan vultures bred in captivity

Assam: In a first, Himalayan vultures bred in captivity

3 held for gang-raping B'luru student over many months

3 held for gang-raping B'luru student over many months

'Indira had good relation with many RSS leaders but...'

'Indira had good relation with many RSS leaders but...'

Indian-American fired for talking to dying kin in Hindi

Indian-American fired for talking to dying kin in Hindi

AI girlfriend apps fuelling unhealthy expectations?

AI girlfriend apps fuelling unhealthy expectations?

 