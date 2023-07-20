Delhi man dies of electrocution while using treadmill

Delhi man dies of electrocution while using treadmill in gym

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 20 2023, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 14:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 24-year-old man died of electrocution while using a treadmill in a gym in Rohini's Sector-15 area, police said on Thursday.

The gym owner has been apprehended, they said.

The police were informed about the death of Saksham, a resident of Rohini Sector-19, by the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said.

He was brought there in an unconscious state from a gym in Rohini Sector-15, the police officer said, adding inquiry revealed that the man died due to electrocution while using a treadmill in the gym.

A case under IPC sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered in the matter, the DCP said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

