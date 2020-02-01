Delhi: Man fires shot in Shaheen Bagh

Delhi: Man fires shot in Shaheen Bagh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2020, 17:02pm ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2020, 17:09pm ist

Man fires shots in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh where many people protesting against the Citizenship Act have gathered, accoding to a Times Now report. 

The firing took place near police barricades. No injury has been reported so far. 

The accused has been taken into police custody. 

More details awaited...

