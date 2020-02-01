Delhi: Man fires shot in Shaheen Bagh

Man fires shots in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh where many people protesting against the Citizenship Act have gathered, accoding to a Times Now report.
The firing took place near police barricades. No injury has been reported so far.
The accused has been taken into police custody.
More details awaited...
Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Comments (+)