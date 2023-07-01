Delhi: Man held for mortgaging same properties with different banks

A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly mortgaging the same properties with different banks and other financial institutions, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Anurag Sharma, they said.

A complaint was received from a bank’s senior manager, who has alleged that M/S Succespath Marketing Pvt Ltd and its directors Anurag Sharma and Hitesh Kumar had availed credit facilities and loan of amount Rs 2.5 crore from the complainant bank for business purpose, a senior police officer said.

The loan documents and agreement were executed between bank and borrowers. The loan amount was secured through mortgage of two properties located at Shahdara, the officer said.

The alleged persons defaulted in EMIs and their account became a non-performing assets (NPA) on March 29, 2018, they said.

When the bank initiated proceedings under SARFESHI ACT for possession of the property, it learnt that another bank had also initiated proceedings under the same act for one of the two properties mortgaged with them, police said.

When they initiated proceedings to take possession of another property mortgaged with them, one Dincur Bajaj claimed that he had purchased the property in 2017 which was after the mortgage of the property with the complainant bank. Bajaj further revealed that the said property was also mortgaged with a housing finance company, police said.

During investigation, the bank statements of the accused were analysed which revealed that the accused had collected around Rs 5 crore collectively from the complainant bank and other banks or individuals. The accused was later arrested on June 27, Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) MI Haider said.

Sharma was engaged in the business of manufacturing e-rickshaws. He had hatched a conspiracy with other co-accused Hitesh Kharbanda to cheat the banks, the DCP said.

He was involved in several cases of cheating. He was declared proclaimed offender in a similar case registered against the duo at the Shahdara police station, they said.