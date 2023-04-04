Delhi Metro asks commuters to maintain social etiquette after video of scantily-clad woman goes viral

A video purportedly showing a scantily-clad woman travelling in a Delhi Metro coach has gone viral on the internet, prompting the DMRC to request its commuters to maintain social etiquette.
In the undated video clip, the woman passenger with a rucksack is seen seated next to other women inside a coach. After a while, she stands up and walks when it is seen that she is wearing a two-piece outfit.
Responding to a query over the viral video, the Delhi Metro in a statement on Monday said, "The DMRC expects its commuters to follow all social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society.
No she is not @uorfi_pic.twitter.com/PPrQYzgiU2
— NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) March 31, 2023
"Commuters should not indulge in any activity or wear any attire which could offend the sensibilities of other fellow passengers."
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) Operations and Maintenance Act lists out "indecency as a punishable offence under section 59", it pointed out.
"We appeal to all our passengers to kindly maintain decorum while travelling in a public transport system like the Metro. However, issues such as the choice of clothing while travelling is a personal issue and passengers are expected to self-regulate their conduct in a responsible manner," the DMRC added.
The video was shared by the Twitter handle of NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs with a caption: "No she is not @uorfi_".
Another user tweeted in a lighter vein: "Metro ACs must be down."
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Five things to know about NATO
DH Toon | What to serve Rahul next?
BTS's Jimin first S Korean solo artist to top US charts
Kids shun screens for traditional games
‘Unscientific’ approach in Bellandur lake rejuvenation?
A few cracks found on surface of Gateway of India: Govt
NASA's 1st moon crew in 50 yrs includes 1 woman, 3 men
Yellow revolution: Mustard crops now popular in Kashmir
Dog invasion delays start of IPL match
Why is OPEC cutting oil output?