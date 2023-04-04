Delhi Metro asks commuters to maintain social etiquette

Delhi Metro asks commuters to maintain social etiquette after video of scantily-clad woman goes viral

The video was shared by the Twitter handle of NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs with a caption: 'No she is not @uorfi_'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 04 2023, 10:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 10:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

A video purportedly showing a scantily-clad woman travelling in a Delhi Metro coach has gone viral on the internet, prompting the DMRC to request its commuters to maintain social etiquette.

In the undated video clip, the woman passenger with a rucksack is seen seated next to other women inside a coach. After a while, she stands up and walks when it is seen that she is wearing a two-piece outfit.

Responding to a query over the viral video, the Delhi Metro in a statement on Monday said, "The DMRC expects its commuters to follow all social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society.

"Commuters should not indulge in any activity or wear any attire which could offend the sensibilities of other fellow passengers."

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) Operations and Maintenance Act lists out "indecency as a punishable offence under section 59", it pointed out.

"We appeal to all our passengers to kindly maintain decorum while travelling in a public transport system like the Metro. However, issues such as the choice of clothing while travelling is a personal issue and passengers are expected to self-regulate their conduct in a responsible manner," the DMRC added.

The video was shared by the Twitter handle of NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs with a caption: "No she is not @uorfi_".

Another user tweeted in a lighter vein: "Metro ACs must be down."

India News
Delhi
Delhi Metro

