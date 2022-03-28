Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line hit by snag

Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West station in Delhi to Botanical Garden station in Noida

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Mar 28 2022, 13:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 13:07 ist
Delhi Metro. Credit: PTI Photo

Services on a section of Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro were delayed on Monday due to some signalling issue, officials said.

"Magenta Line Update Delay in services between Janakpuri West and Terminal-1 IGI Airport. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted.

"The delay is on account of some signalling issue," a senior official said.

