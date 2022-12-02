Delhi Metro services to begin from 4 AM on MCD polls day

Metro services to begin from 4 am on MCD polls day

The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 am, the DMRC said in a statement

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 02 2022, 13:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 13:48 ist
Delhi metro. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Metro train services on all lines will start from 4 am from all terminal stations on the day of the civic polls slated to be held on December 4, officials said on Friday.

Election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is scheduled to be held from 8 am to 5:30 pm.

"On the day of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi election on December 4, the Delhi Metro train services on all lines will start from 4 AM from all terminal stations."

"The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 am. After 6 am, metro trains will run as per the normal Sunday timetable throughout the day," the DMRC said in a statement.

