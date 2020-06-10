Delhi: Metropolitan Magistrate at Saket District Court tests positive for Covid-19

Judge at Saket District Court tests COVID-19 positive

A Judge of Saket District Court Complex here has tested COVID-19 positive, said a circular on Wednesday.

According to the circular issued by District Judge Poonam A Bamba, Metropolitan Magistrate Mayuri Singh tested positive for Covid-19 contagion on June 9.

The judicial officer had last attended the court on June 3, the circular said.

District Judge Bamba directed the Caretaking Branch of the Saket Courts complex to immediately seal as also carry out sanitisation in the Magistrate's courtroom, Ahlmad (court staff) room and her chamber attached therewith.

"The court officials and advocates, who attended the court of MM Mayuri Singh on June 3, are advised to isolate/quarantine themselves for 14 days or as per medical advice, and take all necessary precautions as per advisory/guidelines of Government of India," said the circular.

Earlier, the District Judge of Rohini District Courts complex had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 4.

