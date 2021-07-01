Delhi Metro's Blue Line services disrupted again

There was also a brief delay in metro services on DMRC's Blue Line on Wednesday morning due to a signalling issue

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 01 2021, 13:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 14:34 ist
The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Metro commuters on Thursday had to wait longer due to slow movement of trains on its Blue Line.

"Slow movement of trains between Dwarka Sector 9 and Dwarka Sector 21. Normal service on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

There was also a brief delay in metro services on DMRC's Blue Line on Wednesday morning due to a signalling issue.

The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

