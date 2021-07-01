Delhi Metro's Blue Line services disrupted again

Delhi Metro commuters on Thursday had to wait longer due to slow movement of trains on its Blue Line.
"Slow movement of trains between Dwarka Sector 9 and Dwarka Sector 21. Normal service on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.
Blue Line Update
Slow movement of trains between Dwarka Sector 9 and Dwarka Sector 21.
Normal service on all other lines.
— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 1, 2021
There was also a brief delay in metro services on DMRC's Blue Line on Wednesday morning due to a signalling issue.
The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Jim Morrison's: Did he OD or did he disappear?
In Pics: China celebrates 100 years of Communist Party
Lebanon crisis plunges women into period poverty
45 years on, Mao remains symbol of communist China
EU revives bloc-wide travel with Covid-19 pass
Xi hails 'irreversible' rise of China at CPC centenary
Covid-19 in sewage: Should effluent reuse be stopped?
The internet eats up less energy than you might think
Fuelled by variants, Covid-19 pandemic surges again
Scientists find new beetle in 230-million-year-old poop