Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam launches campaign against drug abuse

Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Sunday launched a campaign against drug and substance abuse.

The AAP leader underlined the need for regular coordination of all stakeholders for a meaningful contribution to make a difference at ground level.

AIIMS Professor Atul Ambekar introduced the project on enhancing treatment and rehabilitation services for the underprivileged homeless people affected by drug use where the focus will be on developing innovative modules of service delivery.

Services for de-addiction and counselling will be provided to the affected people at their place of stay, he said.

Under another project, professional cab drivers who are among the prominent groups highly susceptible to alcohol misuse will be sensitised on harms and consequences of misuse, repercussion of drunken driving and about the myths and facts related to alcohol consumption, a statement from the government said.

The expertise of IHBAS, AIIMS and RRTC should be utilised for the capacity building of medical, paramedical and other staff engaged in providing counselling and de-addiction services to the drug users, it added.