Delhi murder: Cops hunt for body parts in forest

Aftab Poonawala — the 28-year-old who allegedly killed and chopped his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar into pieces — was taken by the Delhi Police to the forest area in Chhatarpur, where he dumped her body parts.

The police have recovered 13 body parts from previous searches and they will be sent for DNA analysis. The investigating team is also likely to approach dating app Bumble through which the duo met.

Police will also ask one of Shraddha's friends Laxman Nadar, who alerted her father and also said that she was unhappy with Poonawala, to join the probe in the sensational murder case that has made headlines for its brutality.

In Mumbai, the father of Shraddha, Vikas Walkar, said he suspected a 'love jihad' angle, even as the BJP also raked up the phrase and demanded a thorough investigation.

"We demand the death penalty for Poonawala. Shraddha was close to her uncle and didn’t talk to me much. I was never in touch with Poonawala,” said the grief-stricken father.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar in May and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city.

It is being suspected that when other women came to his flat, Poonawala used to shift the body pieces from the fridge to his cupboard so that if anyone opens the fridge, he is not suspected.

A police official said the accused searched on Google 'how to cut human body', adding he disposed of blood-stained clothes in an MCD garbage van.

A doctor who treated Poonawala, said the accused had visited him in May, the same month when the woman was killed, for treating a wound. Dr Anil Kumar recalled Poonawala was very aggressive and restless.

Mumbai visit

It has also come to light that Poonawala had visited the Unique Park Housing Society in Vasai, Palghar district, of Maharashtra a fortnight ago to help his family members shift to Mumbai.

A society member said the Poonawalas own a flat in the society and lived there for 20 years before shifting. People staying in the locality, however, said that they were not aware about the live-in relationship between Aftab and Shraddha.

Two of Shraddha's friends — Laxman and Rajat Shukla — have indicated that she was unhappy with Poonawala.

"Once she contacted me on WhatsApp and asked to rescue her from her residence. She said that if she stayed with him that night, he would kill her," Nadar said, adding that some of the friends intervened and things were settled.

BJP jumps in

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh termed the murder of Shraddha "very unfortunate" and said that 'love jihad' is being run as a mission in the country.

BJP MLA from Mumbai Ram Kadam also weighed in, demanding a through probe to ascertain whether it was 'love jihad'.

(With PTI inputs.)