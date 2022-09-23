Delhi-NCR rains: Gurugram issues WFH advisory to private offices, order schools to remain shut

Noida schools to remain closed from classes 1 to 8 on September 23 as rains continued to lash NCR and parts of Delhi, leading to waterlogging and affecting traffic movement in several areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow alert', cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in the city.

"Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of South-Delhi, South-East Delhi, NCR ( Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra... Kotputli, Alwar (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," IMD's RWFC tweeted at around 8 am.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in an advisory, said that all corporate offices and private institutions are advised to guide employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion.

Also Read | Road caves in, massive traffic jams as rain lashes Delhi

The advisory stated, “In view of heavy rainfall prediction for the district Gurugram on September 23, there are chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion.”

“Therefore, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home on Friday so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair works of roads and drains can be carried out smoothly by civic agencies,” it read.

Deputy Commissioner, Nishant Kumar Yadav on twitter said, “Gurugram District Administration has issued advisory for all corporate companies, private institutions to allow their employees to work from home in larger public interest,”

While the rain continued, vehicular movement was smooth in Gurugram. Traffic jams were reported in some areas in the morning due to waterlogging. The traffic police have been put on duty to manage the traffic situation.

The fresh spells of rains just before the withdrawal of monsoon from the National Capital Region will help cover the large deficit (46 per cent till September 22 morning) to some extent. It would also keep the air clean and the temperature in check.

The IMD on Tuesday said the southwest monsoon had withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch, three days after the normal date of September 17.

Usually, it takes around a week after its withdrawal from west Rajasthan for the monsoon to retreat from Delhi.

The withdrawal of southwest monsoon is declared if there has been no rainfall in the region for five days along with the development of anti-cyclonic circulation and water vapour imagery indicates dry weather conditions over the region.

(With inputs from IANS, PTI)