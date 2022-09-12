Delhi News Live: Decision on Gyanvapi Mosque likely today
Delhi News Live: Decision on Gyanvapi Mosque likely today
updated: Sep 12 2022, 08:18 ist
Track all the latest news and updates from the national capital on DH.
08:17
Days after Nitish-Mulayam meet, poster at SP Lucknow office: 'UP+Bihar = gayi Modi sarkar'
Days after JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister met SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav as part of his efforts to unite Opposition parties, a poster has emerged at the SP office here with a message that created a buzz in the political circle here.
"UP + Bihar = Gayi Modi Sarkar (If Uttar Pradesh and Bihar join hands, the Modi government will be ousted," reads the message on the banner which has photos of Kumar and Akhilesh Yadav waving at the public not seen in the poster.
08:13
SC scheduled to hear over 200 PIL today
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Varanasi court's decision on Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri likely today
The Varanasi district court, which had reserved its ruling on the maintainability of the petition seeking permission for daily worship at the Shringar Gauri temple, allegedly situated inside the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Mosque premises, was likely was likely to announce its verdict on Monday.
Days after Nitish-Mulayam meet, poster at SP Lucknow office: 'UP+Bihar = gayi Modi sarkar'
Days after JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister met SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav as part of his efforts to unite Opposition parties, a poster has emerged at the SP office here with a message that created a buzz in the political circle here.
"UP + Bihar = Gayi Modi Sarkar (If Uttar Pradesh and Bihar join hands, the Modi government will be ousted," reads the message on the banner which has photos of Kumar and Akhilesh Yadav waving at the public not seen in the poster.
SC scheduled to hear over 200 PIL today
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Read more
Varanasi court's decision on Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri likely today
The Varanasi district court, which had reserved its ruling on the maintainability of the petition seeking permission for daily worship at the Shringar Gauri temple, allegedly situated inside the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Mosque premises, was likely was likely to announce its verdict on Monday.
Read more