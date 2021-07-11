Delhi opens school auditoriums, halls for training

Delhi opens school auditoriums, assembly halls for training, meetings

All schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed and online or distance learning will be permitted

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 11 2021, 12:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2021, 12:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Auditoriums and assembly halls in Delhi schools will allowed to be used for training and meeting purposes but physical teaching and learning will continue to be remain suspended, stated a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The order issued by DDMA on Saturday said that the auditoriums and assembly halls in schools and educational institutions can be used for training and meeting purposes with a 50 per cent seating capacity limit.

All schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed and online or distance learning will be permitted, said the order.

Other prohibited activities and services include cinema halls, multiplexes, spas, theatres, entertainment parks, political, social, cultural festivals and such other gatherings. These were banned with the imposition of lockdown in Delhi on April 19 due to surging COVID infections.

Public transport, including Delhi Metro, will continue to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity. DTC and cluster buses will also run with 50 per cent seating capacity, the order stated.

Activities that are prohibited and restricted will remain so till 5 am on July 26, said the order. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
Schools
DDMA
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

What’s a suborbital flight? Aerospace engineer explains

What’s a suborbital flight? Aerospace engineer explains

Eng aim for history, Italy look to spoil party in Euros

Eng aim for history, Italy look to spoil party in Euros

Branson space-bound 17 yrs after founding space company

Branson space-bound 17 yrs after founding space company

Copa America: Messi's Argentina end drought

Copa America: Messi's Argentina end drought

DH Toon | Tourist crowds despite Covid-19 ring a bell?

DH Toon | Tourist crowds despite Covid-19 ring a bell?

Who will lead Haiti after president's killing?

Who will lead Haiti after president's killing?

DH Deciphers | Who will win the billionaire space race?

DH Deciphers | Who will win the billionaire space race?

 