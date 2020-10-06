Delhi past peak of 2nd Covid-19 wave, says CM Kejriwal

Delhi past peak of 2nd Covid-19 wave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
PTI, Delhi,
  • Oct 06 2020, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 16:26 ist
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the national capital is past the peak of the second wave of coronavirus and the situation has been controlled to a large extent.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government increased the testing to detect the infection exponentially.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

"Delhi hit the peak of the second wave of Covid-19 on September 17 when 4,500 cases were reported across the city. The situation has been controlled to a large extent," he said.

The chief minister also said that 10,000 beds are now unoccupied in hospitals.

"I hope the second wave will slowly pass," Kejriwal said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Arvind Kerjriwal
Delhi

What's Brewing

Tabu, Taapsee top McAfee's 'dangerous celebrity' list

Tabu, Taapsee top McAfee's 'dangerous celebrity' list

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

Here's how male Baboons benefit from female friends

Here's how male Baboons benefit from female friends

Can climate change burden people of colour more?

Can climate change burden people of colour more?

Why so blue, Tarantula? A mystery gets a new clue

Why so blue, Tarantula? A mystery gets a new clue

 