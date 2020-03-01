Delhi: People in Shiv Vihar, Mustafabad face cash crunch as ATMs run dry

People in the violence-hit Shiv Vihar and Mustafabad areas in northeast Delhi complained of cash crunch in ATMs on Sunday as they lined up to withdraw money from the machines which were either not working or not refilled with cash.

Kailash Kumar, who lives in Mustafabad, said his family plans to leave for their hometown in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur area in the aftermath of the violence, but he could not withdraw cash for travel.

"We remained inside our house for three days. Today, when I came to withdraw money from an ATM, I returned empty-handed. Most ATM kiosks in the area are shut," he said.

Mohammad Alam, 27, a mobile recharge shop owner in Shiv Vihar, said his shop remained shut for the last four days.

"The business has been hit. People don't have cash, but we have been receiving help from well-wishers," he said.

Many drove to the area from various parts of Delhi, carrying sacks of ration and milk cans in their vehicles.

Vijay Kumar, a 32-year-old plumber from the neighbourhood, said he could not withdraw money to buy essentials.

"My friend lent me some cash which I used to buy items of daily use," he said.

People in the area said banks have largely remained shut following the violence on February 24 and 25.