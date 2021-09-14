6 including 2 Pakistan-trained terrorists held in Delhi

Delhi Police arrest 6 people including 2 Pakistan-trained terrorists

The Special Cell made the arrests from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Prayagraj and Delhi

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 14 2021, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2021, 18:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Delhi Police on Tuesday said it has arrested six suspected terrorists, including two who were trained in Pakistan, who were allegedly planning terror strikes across India, especially in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the Assembly polls early next year.

The Special Cell made the arrests from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Prayagraj and Delhi and recovered explosives and firearms in the multi-state operation.

The Special Cell said the suspects were planning to carry out targeted killings and blasts across the country.

