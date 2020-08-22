Delhi Police arrests alleged ISIS operative with IEDs

Delhi Police Special Cell arrested one ISIS operative with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan on Saturday, Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Police Special Cell told ANI.

One ISIS operative arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by our Special Cell after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan: Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Police Special Cell pic.twitter.com/nIJrR03iUA — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

More to follow...