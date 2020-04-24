Delhi Police ASI tests positive for coronavirus

An assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police posted at the Jama Masjid police station has been tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Friday.

Five police personnel who came in contact with him have been advised to go on home quarantine for the next 14 days, a senior police official said.

Samples of several other policemen attached with the Jama Masjid police station have been sent for testing after the ASI tested positive on Thursday, he said, adding that their reports are awaited.

The ASI has been admitted to a hospital here, the official said.

At least 21 police personnel have been tested positive for the virus so far, he said.