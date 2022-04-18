Delhi Police book VHP, Bajrang Dal leaders in 2nd FIR on Jahangirpuri violence

Two days after a Hanuman Jayanti procession led to communal violence in Jahangirpuri, Delhi Police on Monday registered a case against VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders for organising it without permission and arrested district VHP chief on charges that could land him in jail for a maximum of six months.

This is the second FIR in connection with the procession on Saturday evening, which led to a communal flare-up following stone-pelting. A Sub Inspector had suffered bullet injuries on his right hand.

Following the registration of FIR against VHP and Bajrang Dal, Prem Sharma, the district chief or ‘Jilla Sewa Pramukh’ VHP's Mujherjee Nagar district, was arrested. This FIR is registered under Section 188 (disobeying the lawful orders of a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, which entails a maximum jail term of six months, or with a fine up to Rs 1,000, or both.

Also Read | Majority of shops shuts, situation remains tense in Jahangirpuri

The first FIR registered under stringent sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting) and other relevant Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act sections on Saturday saw 21 people arrested and two minors detained for their alleged involvement in the violence in which nine persons were injured.

"Further investigation is in progress," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Usha Rangnani said.

The registration of the second case and arrest became public hours after Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that those involved in the violence during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri violence on Saturday will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion.

Also Read | Kin of man who opened fire in Jahangirpuri throw stones at cops

Police will now have to answer how a procession could move in the area without its permission, especially with at least two police jeeps accompanying it. Locals said there were three processions and the one by the VHP and Bajrang Dal was the third one.

Videos posted on social media showed that those in the procession were carrying swords and baseball bats. A fact-finding team of Left parties on Monday said locals told them that some of them were even carrying country-made pistols. The team also said that "arms were later brought by some elements in the minority community" too.

Locals claimed that the members of the third procession stopped in front of the mosque when prayers were being offered and increased the volume of music they were playing. While locals claimed that there was an attempt to hoist a flag on the mosque wall, Asthana denied any such incident.

Earlier in the day, a minor stone-pelting incident was reported from Jahangirpuri when a family of a man pelted "two stones" at a police team that went to his house after a video purportedly showed him opening fire.

"A video was circulated on April 17 on social media showing a man opening fire in Jahangirpuri on April 16. Police team had gone to his house in CD Park Road. The family members pelted two stones. One person is detained. The situation is completely under control," Rangnani said.

She said reports about fresh stone-pelting were an "exaggeration of facts" and it was a "minor, one-off incident".

Asthana said some people were trying to spread rumours on social media and appealed to people to ignore them. Police are monitoring the social media to ensure that fake news is not spread, creating further trouble following the violence in Jahangirpuri two days ago, he said.

"Some people are trying to disturb peace through social media posts. We are monitoring social media. We will take legal action against those spreading fake news. People should not fall for rumours," he said.

Check out latest DH videos here