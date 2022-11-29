Delhi police chief lauds team that escorted Aftab

Delhi police chief lauds team that escorted Mehrauli murder accused Aftab Poonwala

He also gave away cash awards to each member

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 29 2022, 19:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 19:17 ist
A policemen attempts to stop sword-wielding men trying to attack Aftab Poonawala, accused in Mehrauli murder case, outside Forensic Science Laboratory in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi Police chief has lauded the police escort team for showing "presence of mind" during the attack on the van carrying Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala to jail on Monday and preventing any harm.

According to officials, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora visited the Vikas Puri Police Line office of the 3rd Battalion of Delhi Armed Police on Tuesday to meet the members and appreciated their presence of mind and tactful handling of the situation.

He also gave away cash awards to each member. Two sub-inspectors were rewarded with Rs 10,000 each, two head constables with Rs 5,000 each and a constable with Rs 5000 as a token of appreciation.

Also Read — Delhi Police van carrying Aftab Poonawala attacked, 2 detained

Deputy Commissioner of Police (3rd Battalion) Dhal Singh said that on Monday undertrial prisoner (UTP) Poonawala was required to be taken to Forensic Science Laboratory Rohini from Central Jail (Tihar).

"In the evening (Monday), at around 6.45 PM, when the UTP was ready to escort from FSL laboratory to Tihar jail, the outside area of FSL was checked by the escort team as well as by local police and no suspicious movements of persons was noticed.

"While, the jail van moved from FSL Rohini office and crossed the gate, suddenly a group of people attacked on the jail van with swords in their hands but the Command of 3rd Bn DAP displayed exemplary presence of mind and swiftly moved the jail van from the place so as to avoid any harm to the UTP and the escorting staff," Singh said.

The escorting team averted a major tragedy and safely brought the undertrial to Central Jail (Tihar), he said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Delhi Police
Mehrauli murder case
Aftab Poonawala
India News

What's Brewing

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

Decoded: Amur falcons' pit stop in Northeast

Decoded: Amur falcons' pit stop in Northeast

 