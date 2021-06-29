Delhi Police Commissioner to retire on June 30

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava to retire on June 30, additional charge to Balaji Srivastav

The order has been issued with the approval of Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS , New Delhi,
  • Jun 29 2021, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2021, 18:10 ist
Senior IPS officer Balaji Srivastav. Credit: Special Arrangement

Delhi Police will not have a full-time Commissioner for some time as the government is giving additional charge of Commissioner to senior IPS officer Balaji Srivastav as incumbent S N Shrivastava is set to retire on Wednesday.

Balaji Srivastav, a 1988 batch officer of AGMUT cadre, is Special Commissioner (Vigilance) in Delhi Police at present.

According to an order by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Srivastav will hold the additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Delhi in addition to his regular charge until the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders.

He has previously worked as Director-General of Police in Puducherry and Mizoram as well as Special Commissioner of Intelligence, Economic Offence Wing, and Special Cell in Delhi Police. He also worked as Additional Director General of Police in Andaman and Nicobar Island.

S N Shrivastava, who was holding the post of Delhi Police commissioner as an additional charge since February last year, will be retiring on Wednesday. He was, however, appointed as full-fledged commissioner of Delhi Police last month.

Shrivastava, who has a Masters degree in Economics from Delhi School of Economics, has served in Cabinet Secretariat for nine years and handled sensitive assignments.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
Delhi Police

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid-19 gives birth to modern-day heroes

Covid-19 gives birth to modern-day heroes

How Cinderella lost its feminist edge in hands of men

How Cinderella lost its feminist edge in hands of men

Maharashtra gears up to protect children from Covid

Maharashtra gears up to protect children from Covid

China's growing problem of eating disorders

China's growing problem of eating disorders

Covid-19 in Brazil: A tragedy with no sign of let-up

Covid-19 in Brazil: A tragedy with no sign of let-up

A rite of rejuvenation at landmark US Hindu temple

A rite of rejuvenation at landmark US Hindu temple

 