Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava to retire on June 30, additional charge to Balaji Srivastav

Delhi Police will not have a full-time Commissioner for some time as the government is giving additional charge of Commissioner to senior IPS officer Balaji Srivastav as incumbent S N Shrivastava is set to retire on Wednesday.

Balaji Srivastav, a 1988 batch officer of AGMUT cadre, is Special Commissioner (Vigilance) in Delhi Police at present.

According to an order by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Srivastav will hold the additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Delhi in addition to his regular charge until the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders.

He has previously worked as Director-General of Police in Puducherry and Mizoram as well as Special Commissioner of Intelligence, Economic Offence Wing, and Special Cell in Delhi Police. He also worked as Additional Director General of Police in Andaman and Nicobar Island.

S N Shrivastava, who was holding the post of Delhi Police commissioner as an additional charge since February last year, will be retiring on Wednesday. He was, however, appointed as full-fledged commissioner of Delhi Police last month.

Shrivastava, who has a Masters degree in Economics from Delhi School of Economics, has served in Cabinet Secretariat for nine years and handled sensitive assignments.