Delhi Police detain AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 13 2022, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2022, 15:36 ist

The Delhi Police detained Gopal Italia, Aam Aadmi Party's chief in Gujarat, for his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from the office of National Commission for Women (NCW) here on Thursday.

On Thursday, Italia was at the NCW office where a team of Delhi Police arrived and took him to the Sarita Vihar police station in South East Delhi.

As of now, the officials have not given any official statement on the status of his detention.

Recently, two old videos of Italia had surfaced, one in which he uses the word "neech" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and another in which he makes derogatory remarks against women.

Delhi Police
AAP
Gujarat
India News

