Delhi Police file charge sheet against four for alleged rape, murder of 9-year-old girl

The Delhi police filed a charge sheet in a court here on Saturday against a crematorium priest and three others for the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in the Delhi Cantonment area earlier this month.

The final report named Radhey Shyam, the 55-year-old priest of the crematorium in South-West district, and its employees - Kuldeep Singh, Salim Ahmad and Laxmi Narayan - as accused.

Also Read | Delhi Commission for Women initiates inquiry into death of minor Dalit girl

The four have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.

Delhi Police registered a case on the basis of the statement of the minor's mother, who alleged that her daughter was raped and murdered and later cremated without the family's consent on August 1.