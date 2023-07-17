Delhi Police file FIR against man over call threatening hijack of Air India flight

FIR against man over hijack threat of Air India flight

The Delhi Police said that they have not found anything serious in the matter.

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 17 2023, 04:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 04:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Delhi Police on Sunday lodged an FIR against a man who made a call to the Air India call centre in Pune related to the "hijacking of Delhi-Tel Aviv flight".

The call was made on July 13. The caller -- Anurag, a resident of Assam, claimed that he overheard that the flight was hijacked.

Soon after his call, an emergency meeting of the BTAC (Bomb Threat Assessment Committee) was called to foil the "hijack and nab the accused".

Also Read | Passenger assaults senior Air India official on Sydney-Delhi flight

Later, a special security committee also discussed the issue at length.

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, said that they have not found anything serious in the matter.

"We have lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the IGI police station and are looking into the matter," a police officer said.

