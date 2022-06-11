Delhi Police files FIR in connection with protests outside Jama Masjid over Prophet remarks

Delhi Police have registered a case against those who protested outside the historic Jama Masjid demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media head for their controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

Around 1,500 people had gathered outside the historic mosque after Friday prayers, carrying placards and shouting slogans against Sharma and Jindal defying an appeal by police to not hold a protest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said on Saturday that a case has been registered under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code on Friday against the protesters.

Follow live updates about Prophet row on DH

"When the prayers ended peacefully, some people came outside, started showing placards and shouted slogans. Some others also joined them later and the numbers went up to around 300," Chauhan said.

"Police deployment always remains at Jama Masjid during Friday prayers. The protesters were dispersed within 10 to 15 minutes. Legal action will be taken in connection with the incident. We have identified some of the miscreants and our teams are working to identify others," she added.

On Friday, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, demanded action against the protesters, saying, "nobody knows who they were".

Also read: Protest erupts outside Jama Masjid demanding Nupur Sharma's arrest

He said the Jama Masjid committee had not called for any protest and on Thursday, when people were planning to protest, they had clearly said to them that there is no call for the protest from their side.

Police have filed two separate FIRs, including one against Nupur Sharma on charges of spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments. The second FIR named 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand for their social media posts following the row.