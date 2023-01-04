Delhi Police gets DCW notice over attempt to abduct 19-year-old girl

Delhi cops get DCW notice over attempt to abduct girl

The Commission has sought an action taken report from the police latest by January 6

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 04 2023, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 16:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to police over an attempt to abduct a 19-year-old girl in the national capital.

The commission said that as per the media reports a man tried to forcefully pull the girl inside his car and abduct her in the Pandav Nagar area of the city on December 31. It has been reported that when the girl resisted, the accused threatened to throw acid on her face and fled the spot. The girl has expressed concerns for her safety and has sustained injuries, the commission said.

Taking suo moto cognizance on the media reports in the matter, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to the DCP, East district. The Commission has sought a copy of FIR along with details of arrest made. The Commission has also demanded details of security provided to the girl.

No signs of her having alcohol in autopsy report, claims Anjali's family

"We are receiving such types of cases on a daily basis. I don't know when this brutality against women and girls stops! We need to make our system more effective to deal with such cases. The accused should be arrested and strict action should be taken against him. The girl must be provided security as he has threatened an acid attack on her," Maliwal said while issuing the notice.

The Commission has sought an action taken report from the police latest by January 6.

