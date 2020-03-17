Police urges Shaheen Bagh protestors to vacate

Delhi Police, govt officials visit Shaheen Bagh, urge protestors to vacate in view of Coronavirus scare

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 17 2020, 18:29pm ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2020, 18:45pm ist
Women during a sit-in demonstration against CAA and NRC on International Women's Day at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, Sunday, March 8, 2020. PTI file photo

Officials from police and Southeast district administration visited Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday to urge anti-CAA protestors to vacate the area in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The move comes a day after the Delhi government announced that any gathering - religious, family, social, political or cultural - of over 50 people will not be allowed in the national capital till March 31 in view of the coronavirus scare.

The protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act had started on December 15.

Delhi has so far reported eight positive cases including one death due to coronavirus.

