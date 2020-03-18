'Delhi Police held meets with Shaheen Bagh protesters'

Delhi Police held several meetings with Shaheen Bagh protesters to end stir: Govt

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 18 2020, 19:16pm ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 19:16pm ist
Muslim women during a protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The government on Wednesday said several meetings have been held by the Delhi Police at different levels with various stakeholders, including Aman Committees, resident welfare associations, to end the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in Rajya Sabha that the responsibility of maintaining law and order rests primarily with the respective state governments.

"However, with regard to the protest at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, several meetings have been held by the Delhi Police at different levels with various stakeholders, including Aman Committees, resident welfare associations, market welfare associations and general public residing in the area," he said.

The reply was to a written question posed by TMC member Shanta Chhetri on whether the government has made any effort to end the Shaheen Bagh protest and similar demonstrations going on across the country and whether the government has held discussion with the protesters.

Reddy also said the central government keeps a constant watch on the internal security scenario of the country and also provides Central Armed Police Forces to States/Union Territories upon request.

Shaheen Bagh
Delhi Police
NRC
Citizenship Act
NPR
G Kishan Reddy
Rajya Sabha
