Delhi Police issues notice to Hannan Mollah, Kisan Sabha calls it attempt at intimidation

Delhi Police has issued a notice to All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah, who is part of the delegation holding talks with the Centre on behalf of protesting farmers, naming him as an accused in connection with a protest in September, prompting condemnation from activists that it was aimed at intimidation of leaders.

In a notice issued by Sub Inspector Lalit Kumar on Thursday, police said that a case under Section 188 (disobeying the instructions of a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Mollah, also a Polit Bureau member of the CPI(M) with regard to the protest against farm laws at Jantar Mantar on September 25. Police have charged Mollah and others claiming that they have violated the Covid-19 guidelines.

The notice came two days ahead of a call by leaders, including Mollah, to burn the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani as part of the protests against the three agriculture laws.

The Delhi Police notice said that he is not being arrested now though the case registered against him is a cognizable offence as the punishment in the case is up to seven years imprisonment. However, it said it would be Mollah's responsibility to comply with the terms set by the police and he would appear before the investigators as and when required.

The conditions also included that he will not commit any offence or destroy evidence and appear before the court on its directions. The notice said he would be arrested if he violated any of the terms.

The Kisan Sabha found the timing of the notice as suspicious and said it was a "bid to intimidate leaders and activists protesting" against the "anti-farmer" laws.

It said Mollah was participating in an all-India protest action and the BJP government is taking recourse to the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to curb political protests.

"This is a clear violation of fundamental rights and the BJP government is on the pretext of the pandemic and lockdown seeking to clampdown democratic protests," a Kisan Sabha statement said.

The statement alleged that the BJP government has been misusing the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act all through the lockdown "selectively" on protests against its policies and against organisations building resistance to them.

"Violations by RSS-BJP on numerous occasions are ignored. Kisan Sabha calls upon all democratic organisations to rise up to protect our right to protest. Kisan Sabha demands unconditional withdrawal of cases filed across India on protesting farmers, workers and activists," the statement said.

The Kisan Sabha also called its supporters to protest against the "attack on democratic rights and the notice issued" to Mollah on Saturday during the already announced effigy burning protest.