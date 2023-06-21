Cops searching for man who threatened to kill PM, Shah

Delhi Police on lookout for alcoholic who threatened to kill PM Modi, Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar

The accused's son claimed that he is an alcoholic.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 21 2023, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 16:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Delhi Police is on the lookout for a man who rang up the police control room twice on Wednesday and threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, officials said.

According to the police, the caller has been identified as Sudheer Sharma, a carpenter. The accused's son claimed that he is an alcoholic.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Singh said a PCR call was received at 10:46 am on Wednesday and the caller threatened to kill the Bihar chief minister if not given Rs 10 crore.

Also Read | Man held for ransacking St Pius church in Bengaluru

The location of the caller was traced to the Nangloi area, he said.

The caller rang up again at 10:54 am, this time threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah if not given Rs 2 crore, the DCP said, adding the location was under the Paschim Vihar (East) police station.

The SHO of Paschim Vihar (East) police station and four other personnel were tasked with tracing the accused who was later identified as Sudheer Sharma, a resident of Madipur, Singh said.

The man was not in the house and his son Ankit told the police that his father is a carpenter and an alcoholic. He added that his father was drinking since early morning on Wednesday, police said.

"When Ankit was asked to talk to him over the phone, the accused responded in a very incoherent manner. Our team is trying to trace the person," the DCP said, adding further investigation was underway.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
Delhi Police
Narendra Modi
Amit Shah
Nitish Kumar
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

World record: 3K disabled people do asanas on Yoga Day

World record: 3K disabled people do asanas on Yoga Day

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant

Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant

BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end

BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end

DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US

DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

 