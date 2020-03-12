Delhi Police on riots: Law order normal now, incident being probed from all angles

Delhi Police on riots: Incident probed from all angles

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 12 2020, 14:23pm ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2020, 14:23pm ist
Representative image. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Police on Thursday asserted that the law-and-order situation in the national capital is normal now and said it has registered 712 FIRs and arrested over 200 accused in connection with last month's violence in northeast Delhi.

At a press conference, Delhi Police PRO M S Randhawa said face-recognition software is being used to identify those involved in the riots and the incident is being probed from all angles.

"Law-and-order situation normal in Delhi now. We are closely monitoring all PCR calls from northeast Delhi," he said.

"712 FIRs have been registered so far in connection with violence in northeast Delhi and over 200 accused arrested," Randhawa said.

