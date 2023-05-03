Delhi Police raid over 20 places after Rohini court shooter's murder in Tihar Jail

Delhi cops raid 20+ places after court shooter's murder

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 03 2023, 11:03 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 11:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Delhi Police began conducting raids at more than 20 locations in the Delhi-National Capital Region on Wednesday morning, a day after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed inside Tihar Jail allegedly by four rival gang members.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harhsa Vardhan said the raids and searches were being conducted in Delhi and Haryana.

Police raided hideouts of gangsters and their associates, another official said. Around Rs 20 lakh cash and weapons have been seized and some people detained, he added.

The search operation is underway, police said.

Tajpuriya, an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed, was stabbed "92 times" with an improvised weapon in the early hours of Tuesday allegedly by four members of the Gogi gang.

