Cops find body of abducted, gang-raped teen in a bag

Delhi Police recover partially decomposed body of abducted, gang-raped teen in a gunny bag in a shop

The incident came to light on Saturday when the shopkeeper informed police about a foul smell in his shop

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 21 2022, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 16:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A shocking incident of strangling of a 14-year-old girl after being gangraped has come to light in the national capital after her partially decomposed body was recovered from a gunny bag hidden under cow dung in a shop, nine days after her kidnapping.

Police said that they have arrested a labourer, who is working in a shop, on Monday early morning when he was trying to run away to Mumbai while the hunt for his accomplice was on. The girl’s body was found in Outer Delhi’s Narela.

The girl was kidnapped on February 12. A case was registered on February 15 on the basis of a statement from her parents.

The incident came to light on Saturday when the shopkeeper informed police about a foul smell in his shop in Sannoth village. He also told police that one of his employees, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi, was missing.

During the search in the shop, police discovered a gunny bag which had a partially decomposed body. They identified the girl as the one who was reported missing by her parents.

“The gunny bag was found under a heap of cow dung in a corner of the shop,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said.

Suspicion fell on the missing employee and investigators managed to locate and arrest the labourer using technical surveillance. 

He allegedly told police about the incident as well as about the second accused, who also belongs to Hardoi. They allegedly had alcohol and then telephoned her on the pretext of some work.

"They raped her and then strangled her using the palazzo pants she was wearing. We are conducting raids at the second accused’s possible known places and also in Hardoi district.," Yadav said. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
gang-rape
Abduction
Death
Crime
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Carlsen in chess match

Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Carlsen in chess match

'Hero No 1' turns 25: A treat for the family audience

'Hero No 1' turns 25: A treat for the family audience

India climb to top of T20 rankings after WI whitewash

India climb to top of T20 rankings after WI whitewash

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

 