Delhi Police recover partially decomposed body of abducted, gang-raped teen in a gunny bag in a shop

A shocking incident of strangling of a 14-year-old girl after being gangraped has come to light in the national capital after her partially decomposed body was recovered from a gunny bag hidden under cow dung in a shop, nine days after her kidnapping.

Police said that they have arrested a labourer, who is working in a shop, on Monday early morning when he was trying to run away to Mumbai while the hunt for his accomplice was on. The girl’s body was found in Outer Delhi’s Narela.

The girl was kidnapped on February 12. A case was registered on February 15 on the basis of a statement from her parents.

The incident came to light on Saturday when the shopkeeper informed police about a foul smell in his shop in Sannoth village. He also told police that one of his employees, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi, was missing.

During the search in the shop, police discovered a gunny bag which had a partially decomposed body. They identified the girl as the one who was reported missing by her parents.

“The gunny bag was found under a heap of cow dung in a corner of the shop,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said.

Suspicion fell on the missing employee and investigators managed to locate and arrest the labourer using technical surveillance.

He allegedly told police about the incident as well as about the second accused, who also belongs to Hardoi. They allegedly had alcohol and then telephoned her on the pretext of some work.

"They raped her and then strangled her using the palazzo pants she was wearing. We are conducting raids at the second accused’s possible known places and also in Hardoi district.," Yadav said.

