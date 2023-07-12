Delhi police finds body of woman chopped into pieces

Delhi police recovers body of woman chopped into several pieces

The parts were recovered from near the Geeta Colony flyover area.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 12 2023, 11:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 11:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Delhi Police on Wednesday recovered the body of a woman, chopped into several parts, from near the Geeta Colony flyover area, ANI reported. 

Police are present at the spot and more details are awaited. 

The nation's capital has seen some gruesome crimes in the recent past where the victims were chopped up including the Shraddha Walkar case, and the Nikki Yadav murder

More details to follow...

Delhi
India News
Crime

