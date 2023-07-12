Delhi police recovers body of woman chopped into several pieces

Delhi Police on Wednesday recovered the body of a woman, chopped into several parts, from near the Geeta Colony flyover area, ANI reported.
#WATCH | Delhi Police recovers the body of a woman, chopped into several pieces from near Geeta Colony flyover area. Police present at the spot.
More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/F68RdUaifx
— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023
Police are present at the spot and more details are awaited.
The nation's capital has seen some gruesome crimes in the recent past where the victims were chopped up including the Shraddha Walkar case, and the Nikki Yadav murder.
More details to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Britney's memoir on dad controlling life coming in Oct
Hollywood studios, actors agree to mediation
Speak Out: July 12, 2023
Building climate resilience urgent need
Flawed logic of sending cluster munitions to Ukraine
SCO: India’s strategic autonomy in evidence
When bullet-hit Indira Gandhi was wheeled into AIIMS
With blaring sirens, ambulance stops for snacks in Hyd
What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?