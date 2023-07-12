Delhi police recovers body of woman chopped into several pieces

Delhi Police on Wednesday recovered the body of a woman, chopped into several parts, from near the Geeta Colony flyover area, ANI reported.

#WATCH | Delhi Police recovers the body of a woman, chopped into several pieces from near Geeta Colony flyover area. Police present at the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/F68RdUaifx — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

Police are present at the spot and more details are awaited.

The nation's capital has seen some gruesome crimes in the recent past where the victims were chopped up including the Shraddha Walkar case, and the Nikki Yadav murder.

