Delhi: Cops find chopped body parts, possibly of woman

Delhi police recovers chopped body parts, possibly of a woman from a wooded area

Prima facie, the body seems to be of someone aged between 35 and 40, the police said.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 12 2023, 11:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 14:43 ist
Cops recover body parts in Delhi's Geeta Colony. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Police on Wednesday recovered the chopped body parts of a person, possibly a woman, from two places in a wooded area near the Geeta Colony flyover in north Delhi.

Though it is prima facie a woman about 35-40 years old, ortho forensics will verify the facts, officials said.

"Remains of a person have been found in two different places near Geeta Colony flyover in the Yamuna Khadar area. The FSL and crime teams have reached the spot. Prima facie, it is a body of around 35 to 40-year-old person," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (central range) Parmaditya said police were informed about the body around 9.30 am by a local.

Read | Bengaluru murder: Phanindra had multiple stabs on body, Vinu Kumar's head was split into 2

"We found two polythene bags under the Geeta Colony flyover. In one of them, we found the head, while the second bag had other body parts," he said.

It is being presumed that the body is of a woman because of the long hair, Parmaditya said.

"The body is in a decomposed condition and it is not clear whether the bags have all the parts. The victim is yet to be identified. A post-mortem examination will be conducted," he added.

A case under 302 (murder) is being registered at the Kotwali police station. The area is being searched for further evidence, the officials said.

